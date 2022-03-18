To the editor: On March 10, we presented a petition to the Mount Greylock Regional School Committee urging discussion regarding the need for a $100,000 diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging position. ("Mount Greylock School Committee approves budget, including director of diversity and equity," Eagle, March 10.)
Even if prejudice is prevalent, it does not follow that a DEIB hire is the solution. Many common DEI efforts nationwide have focused on creating the illusion of comfort. This comfort is achieved by lowering the bar for academic achievement and by creating “safe spaces” where groups of people can self-isolate. DEI initiatives oversell bias and microaggressions, which contributes to the toxic environment in which speech is considered "violence.”
A DEI trainer told me, a Latina woman of mixed ancestry, that “one cannot have high academic expectations from Latina women because they have more obligation towards family.” Such lowered expectations do not help people succeed.
Nobody denies that prejudice and intolerance exist and must be addressed. The solution is not a DEIB hire. Every teacher should be responsible for creating a safe space that unites kids and does not separate them by ethnic, gender or racial groups.
During the school meeting, I asked people to not mischaracterize our efforts as “against diversity." This is exactly what happened. Another group circulated a letter implying that “in favor of diversity = in favor of DEIB." This second group solicited signatures from students, which I disapprove of given the climate of ideological conformity and fear. They went on to compare their numbers to ours, but this comparison is meaningless. We aimed for 60 signatures of taxpayers (a number we surpassed), and did not solicit from students.
People knew we would be misrepresented, and even many who agreed with the petition were afraid to sign. Indeed, we were mischaracterized, when Bilal Ansari implied that the signatories of the petition were racists, as he thanked us for allowing him to “push back against racism." During his comment, Bilal used the full version of "the n-word” as he recounted insults from his childhood. The power play is obvious: The same word muttered by anyone else would result in severe sanctions. This illustrates another misguided DEI strategy: seeking to reverse traditional hierarchies and encouraging unequal treatment, rather than leveling the playing field.
There are humanistic DEI approaches that lead to inclusivity; we hope that this hire will follow in the footsteps of John McWhorter.
Luana Maroja, Williamstown