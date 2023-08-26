Letter: What my supposedly 'baseless' claim was based on

To the editor: In reference to Clarence Fanto's Aug. 17 column that claims that my quote regarding attorney Matthew Pawa was lying in court was “baseless,” here are the facts.
Attorney Pawa said all five towns are in support of the agreement. A selectman or representative from each of the five towns signed the agreement, but the voters of Lee were not aware, did not support the agreement and never did. The town of Lee on May 16, 2022, had a vote on the ballot, and the people of Lee voted 623-388 in favor rescinding the settlement agreement with General Electric and the Environmental Protection Agency. That’s 62 percent of Lee residents who wanted to terminate the settlement agreement versus 38 percent who wanted to continue.
So, my quote was not “baseless.” The Rest of River settlement agreement with GE and the EPA was done behind closed doors, and the people in Lee did not have a say. The people of Lee are not in favor of receiving a toxic PCB waste dump.
Janice Castegnaro Braim, Lee