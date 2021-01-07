What now?
To the editor: Many of us have been waiting for over four years to see this corrupt, indecent, self-centered so-called president to be gone and done with.
Now that the American people have legally voted him out of office, he says he won’t go, while pardoning all kind of his degenerate friends, vetoing a major defense bill and threatening a much-needed pandemic relief bill. He has done all he needs to cement his legacy as the worst president in our history.
Now he sends his thugs to storm the Capitol building and shame the U.S. Thank God there were no Black people among them — they would have been shot. But white nationalists can get away with it.
When is enough enough, Republicans?
Vic Ostellino, Pittsfield