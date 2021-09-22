To the editor: The United States judicial system is littered with hundreds of crimes for which people spend large chunks of their one life in prison.
For example, youngsters caught with an ounce of marijuana in their cars’ glove compartments in states where recreational pot is still illegal are amazingly sentenced to years in jail.
Then you have Donald Trump. He knew how serious COVID was, but lied to the American people. He told them that it was nothing but a hoax. As a result, thousands of people died. But of course it was not considered a crime. If I were attorney general, I would have indicted him for accessory to murder the moment he left office.
When he called Georgia and asked them to find 11,780 votes, once again it was not considered a crime. When he and his Republican bandits have made a practice of instigating voter suppression, no crime. And then there was Jan. 6 when Trump incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol which was an attempted coup where five people died. No problem.
While we could go on with what I consider Trump’s remarkable list of crimes, he gets to play golf and even possibly run again for the presidency. Bill Barr, the former attorney general, lied over and over again to the American people whom he was supposedly appointed to serve as the highest law enforcement official in the land. Instead, he became Trump’s personal lawyer.
No crime? Let’s face it: The minority is running the country. With the midterm elections getting closer, the Democrats will have to hang on to every vote. To accomplish that goal, they will be going against history. The party in power almost always loses votes in the midterm elections. But since the party in power is not really in power, perhaps the Democrats may pull a fast one in the upcoming vote. When you’ve lived as long as I have and seen the country plunge toward fascism, it sort of breaks my heart. We had something truly special in America when I was a youngster. Just look what’s happened to it now.
Charles Steinhacker, Great Barrington