Letter: What Price Chopper should do if it wants a beer/wine license in Great Barrington

To the editor: I believe the discussion about Price Chopper not being given a free liquor license has been mischaracterized. ("Great Barrington denies beer and wine license to Price Chopper/Market 32 for second time," Eagle, March 28.)
Other merchants in Great Barrington that sell wine and spirits purchased their liquor license; it was not given to them without cost. Big Y, for example, purchased their license from a wine shop in the same shopping center. Therefore, it is my understanding that the objection being raised is that, even though a supermarket chain has superior buying power, merchants are not afraid to compete, but would prefer a level playing field.
As for Price Chopper originally threatening to close the Great Barrington store if they weren’t given a license, I deemed that as a hollow threat, which they later rescinded. Their supermarket is uniquely located for everyone in the north side of Great Barrington and Housatonic, making us a “captive audience” because they are convenient. Most people living north of the municipal building would prefer to shop at Price Chopper rather than dealing with traffic on Main Street that can take us 10 to 15 additional minutes to get to the Co-Op, Big Y or Guido's — stores with better quality and better selections than Price Chopper.
My suggestion is that Price Chopper should purchase a liquor license in town, upgrade to the same level as their store in Lenox and then their business should grow dramatically. Not doing this is taking their loyal customer base for granted and therefore in my opinion is not appropriate. I also feel it will create a source of pride for their 100 employees about where they work — a win-win.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington