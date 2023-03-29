Letter: What recent climate change protest was really about

To the editor: Thank you to Dan Michaels for the March 24 letter to the editor “I have a bone to pick with recent Eagle article on climate change protest.”
The article Dan Michaels refers to ("Climate activists urge to ditch big banks for locals — 'Do What’s Right, Not What’s Convenient,'" Eagle, March 22) was about a protest on Park Square in Pittsfield, organized by our local 350MA Berkshire Node in solidarity with Third Act in their Stop Dirty Banks National Day of Action. Perhaps the reference in the original article to seniors was because Third Act is an organization of people over 60, but we agree that the article should have focused on why we think people should switch their money from certain big banks to local, community-supporting banks.
We protestors do not want our money being used to fund gas, oil and coal extraction. The top four funders of the extraction are Bank of America, Chase, Citibank and Wells Fargo. The top two funders of tar sands oil extraction are the Royal Bank of Canada and TD Bank.
The portfolio of many of our local banks includes investments in the businesses and people living here in our county, making the Berkshires a better place to live. I want my money to support communities in the Berkshires.
If you would like to have your money supporting our local communities rather than funding fossil fuel extraction that causes the climate crisis, please join us by taking your money out of the banks that support fossil fuel extraction and moving to a local bank that invests in our local community.
Jane Winn, Pittsfield
The writer is the executive director of Berkshire Environmental Action Team and a member of 350Ma-Berkshires.