To the editor: Certainly the harshest criticism that District Attorney Andrea Harrington has received during her tenure came from Judge John Agostini. ("Judge faults Berkshire DA's handling of case involving foster child's death and dismisses charges against Adams couple," Eagle, April 16.)
He stated that Harrington’s presentation in an important and tragic case was “not the standard of conduct the court expects from the Commonwealth in grand jury proceedings.”
I was on a grand jury in Agostini's courtroom, which he ran by the book. He was firm but fair. One of his phrases has stuck with me. At one point, he admonished a shame-faced lawyer that he needed to improve. The lawyer was instructed to "present his case with particularity." The word may be old-fashioned, but I think it can be applied to the campaign for district attorney.
It is exactly this quality that I find present in attorney Tim Shugrue's campaign literature and lacking in that of Ms. Harrington's. She continually portrays herself as the "outsider" who wants to reform the system. Yet she has been an integral part of that system for nearly four years. While Mr. Shugrue's task is to show that he can improve the dispensation of justice, Ms. Harrington should be reminding us of how that dispensation has improved over the last four years.
For example, she claims to be successfully fighting the systemic racism in our justice system. She's certainly right about the racism. As a 2020 Harvard Law School study specific to our commonwealth found, Black people received sentences an average of 168 days longer for the same crime than their white counterparts. To her claim that she's getting results in reducing racism, I ask: How do we know? Has her office achieved sentences for Black people that are fewer than 168 days longer than their white counterparts? Has this particular injustice been reduced by half, to only 84 days longer? What are the results over the last two years? Publication of these records, which must exist, would help voters in their decision on whom to support. She should be arguing her case with particularity.
Robert M. Kelly, Lee