Letter: What Republicans are really targeting when they fearmonger over 'grooming'

To the editor: Grooming, according to the GOP, is what radical, fascist libs do to children to make boys girls and girls boys. The weapons used by the left are education and media, which portray human qualities of compassion and acceptance that the GOP finds repulsive.
I've noticed that a principal strategy of the GOP is to accuse the other side — the left — of doing exactly what they are doing. This works both as a distraction and to put the left on the defense. Case in point: calling the left fascists accusing them of grooming.
The GOP rejects or is ignorant of any science or facts that conflict with their beliefs, and then they weaponize those beliefs into a culture war. Grooming is a prime example.
Beyond an aversion to any discussion of sex, the GOP proudly displays its abject ignorance about genetics and human embryonic development. Due to myriad possible genetic chance combinations, permutations and mishaps, combined with in-utero hormonal influences, etc., “biological sex is not a clear and immutable binary trait. In fact, about one in 3,000 live births are non-binary/intersex: no clear distinction between male/female with chromosomal anomalies like Klinefelter's (XXY) or Turner's syndromes (XO, XXX, XYY), and others,” according to "Unique: The New Science of Human Individuality" by David Linden.
The GOP is grooming their children with religious and cultural beliefs that reject, denounce, ostracize and humiliate others and encourage violence. That's about as un-Christlike as I can imagine. They are closing libraries and banning books that discuss sex, inclusion, racism, etc. They are crafting laws to criminalize the lives of LGBTQ people. They are gerrymandering their states and passing laws to restrict voting, the only way they can win elections. They are curtailing constitutional rights and fomenting hate of “others,” all while calling the left fascists in yet another proud display of ignorance.
You will never convince “faith” with “reason,” just as you will never convince “reason” with “faith,” when, in fact, the two are not mutually exclusive. Science cannot bend toward religious doctrine; that defined the Middle Ages. One would hope, if not expect, that religious faith would bend toward the morality of compassion and acceptance of people for who they are.
Peter May, North Adams