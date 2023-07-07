Letter: What should have happened after Nessacus antisemitism incident

To the editor: As the great-aunt of a teenage high school student in Connecticut who was bullied this past school year by an antisemitic fellow student, I was appalled by what I read about what happened — and didn’t happen — at Nessacus. ("A teacher at Nessacus Regional Middle School won't step foot in a classroom again. His experience with antisemitism has him looking to leave the region," Eagle, June 15.)
I’d like to report what my relative’s school did about it, in contrast.
My relative reported what happened to him — a remark, “dirty Jew”, from a fellow student in passing in the hall — to a teacher, who passed the incident on to the school administration.
The school called the B’nai B'rith Anti-Defamation League, which apparently has a well-organized response to similar incidents. The upshot was a whole student body assembly in which the incident and why it was harmful were discussed. My relative, who’d never before personally experienced anything similar, was mollified, and the whole school apparently had a positive lesson about a terribly negative event.
It’s shameful that the Central Berkshire Regional School District and the school community seem to have swept the incident at Nessacus Regional Middle School under the rug instead of apologizing to the teacher involved, and, by doing nothing, wasting the opportunity for an important learning experience for its kids. To stamp out antisemitism, it must be addressed. Even in the relatively enlightened Berkshires, we should be vigilant.
Marti Copleman, Otis