To the editor: As controversies over budget reconciliation mount, what takes priority?
Per Jeff Stein in The Washington Post on Oct. 2: “The choices are stark: Should tackling rising rates of homelessness be dropped in favor of confronting climate change? Should Democrats prioritize seniors over the poor? Is it more important to reduce the cost of childcare or the cost of a school lunch?”
Advocating with Results.org, here are some priorities:
Providing at least $90 billion in rental assistance, with the highest possible funding for housing choice vouchers (targeting the lowest-income households).
Making the 2021 provisions to the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) permanent, especially making CTC full refundability permanent to ensure the CTC can dramatically reduce poverty for children in the lowest-income families.
Providing at least $2 billion to scale-up global COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity.
This is not to say that expanding Medicaid, adding child care and early education aren’t equally critical goals. But, at a minimum, the above priorities broadly address the root causes of poverty. And it is essential that we address the pandemic globally and scale up global vaccine access now.
Rep. Richard Neal, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey — will you support these?
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington
The writer is the Massachusetts Group co-leader of Results.org.