Letter: What the Inflation Reduction Act can do for Berkshire County

To the editor: Thank you for covering the April 3 Berkshire Innovation Center event (“Seize clean energy benefits, expert says,” Eagle, April 4) that focused on the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Injecting billions of dollars in federal money and supplemented by millions in state funds, the Inflation Reduction Act will promote electrification of our economy so that Massachusetts can reduce its fossil fuel emissions by 50 percent by the year 2030.
As an audience member, I was stunned by the transformative impact that this initiative could have on Berkshire County, and I urge residents to learn how the IRA can reduce harmful pollution, jump-start our economy, and reduce energy expenses for individuals and households.
To learn how to get started reaping these benefits, consider signing up for online seminars offered by greenenergyconsumers.org. The topics range from federal incentives for electric cars (“Update on Federal Incentives” April 27 at noon) to heat pumps (“Heat Pumps: the What, the Where, and the How Much” April 18 at 7 p.m.).
And if you visit rewiringamerica.org, you can also participate in an IRA Savings Calculator that will identify which tax credits and rebates are for you.
At the April 3 event, Sen. Paul Mark urged individuals, contractors, farmers, tax-exempt organizations and community leaders to develop a “punch list” of goals so that all sectors can take advantage of funding that will be available. Larry Chretien of the Green Energy Consumers Alliance added: “Think about future projects — and don’t go the fossil fuel route.”
The reality is that opting for new fossil fuel infrastructure will be a losing proposition, not only for the individual but for Berkshire County’s economy. Electrifying space and water heating alone could reduce energy bills for 55,000 households in Berkshire Country, saving each household $731 per year on average.
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, there is a brighter — and cleaner — future for Berkshire County and its residents. Let’s take advantage of all it has to offer.
Michele Marantz, Dalton