Letter: What the National Association of Women Artists' Massachusetts Chapter stands for

To the editor: We appreciate The Berkshire Eagle reviewing our show "FEMALE" at the Berkshire Art Museum. ("ART REVIEW: At the Berkshire Art Museum, 'FEMALE' falls short in moving past the stereotypical motifs associated with female artists," Eagle, Aug. 10.)
While the reviewer has a valid point of view to consider the political connotations of women in today's art world (as well as their role in the past), her argument is outworn. What is more political than the confidence and collective creative support shown in "FEMALE"? A BIPOC professional like myself knows there is no escape from race, ageism or gender. Just because an artist has a specific background, this does not infer that one's artistic exploration must narrowly examine that aspect.
The National Association of Women Artists Massachusetts Chapter reflects diverse artistic views, approaches and styles. The show is "FEMALE" and celebrates women's creativity vs. What is Female? leading to confronting and tackling political questions.
This was not meant to be a politically-edged exhibition but one that celebrates women's creativity to expand current gender dialogue through gender equity, gender roles in their own lives and relationships, and being an ally, which is not an identity but rather an approach to life. Allies show up every day, as do these creatives in "FEMALE" addressing and understanding diverse cultural attitudes toward masculinity and femininity — a missed opportunity only if the show is not seen.
Jennifer Okumura, Boston
The writer is the president of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of Women Artists.