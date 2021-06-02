To the editor: Thunder rolls in the Berkshires.
Raindrops splatter on a child’s face. She is mesmerized and watching the Housatonic River.
The child stands beside her grandma on the river bank.
"You and Grandpa borrowed the river from me," she says.
Her grandmother lifts the newspaper and reads aloud: "The Housatonic River cleanup cannot be indefinitely delayed in the hope that a less-invasive cleanup technology becomes viable." ("EPA: Trust us, we’re the experts. Dump opponents: GE bought this PCB deal," Eagle, June 1.)
"Why not?" the child whispers.
Denny Alsop, Stockbridge