To the editor: I am a senior, and I have been reflecting on our nation's history — particularly on our presidents.
I have learned much from Kathryn Moore's book, "The American President." My profession is not of a history professor, but rather as an assistant professor of education at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Many of us are familiar with the Watergate scandal under President Richard Nixon; as a result, he resigned his presidency to Vice President Gerald Ford, a very honorable man. For our future generation, I hope that you read about the ups and downs of our nation. I hope you young people participate in government at all levels. I have no doubt in my mind that former President Donald Trump is a man with serious problems; he continues to be today.
As an independent, nonpartisan voter, I hope that the Republican Party will repudiate his candidacy as the Republican nominee. I think all of us (Republican and Democratic) should want to stabilize our democracy and not have Mr. Trump running for office again.
We all as citizens must realize that we have a fragile democracy. We must protect it. In this year's elections, study what the candidates really stand for. Learn about their platforms, then make your own decisions. I would vote for those candidates that favor compromise: working together for the common good of our citizenry. We put them in office to represent us, not the big-moneyed interests and all their powerful lobbyists who pay off the politicians "under the table." Study the candidates' positions and vote accordingly.
Neil Norman McLeod, Clarksburg