To the editor: Mark Twain famously said, go to “heaven for climate, hell for company.”
Vladimir Putin will certainly have interesting company in the afterlife, but his road to hell has been paved by a long line of bad decisions by others. Here are a few:
1. Foreign policy “experts” who assured us that deepening economic ties would transform Russia into a peaceful, democratic nation. People ranging from Noam Chomsky to Henry Kissinger warned against this but were ignored.
2. Europe, particularly Germany. The Germans have shuttered all coal-burning power plants and the bulk of their nuclear plants in response to climate change. But renewable energy is unreliable, so Germany has largely replaced the power from those mothballed facilities with dirty Russian oil and gas, much of which is piped through Ukraine. NordStream 2 would bypass Ukraine and the Trump administration imposed sanctions to prevent it. President Joe Biden dropped those sanctions last summer. By increasing their reliance on Russian oil and gas, the Europeans are, on the one hand, giving Putin a gun to hold to their head while on the other funding his war machine.
3. U.S. presidents who refused to call out our European “allies” for freeriding on the American taxpayer by not meeting their defense obligations. Today, the United States bears the lion’s share of the burden of protecting Europe from the aggression the Europeans are both funding and making more likely by their green policies.
4. China, which has cozied up to Putin, greenlit his invasion by asking only that he wait until the end of the Olympics and is helping Russia circumvent sanctions. Like Europe with Russia, the U.S. has become too reliant on China for essential goods, which might explain the deafening silence about China’s active role in promoting Putin’s war.
5. President Biden and environmental activists. Biden closed the Keystone XL pipeline and banned drilling on federal lands on his first day in office. Activists have blocked fracking throughout the country, denying us massive energy reserves. Just one year ago, the United States was a net exporter of hydrocarbons, but bad policies reversed that. Energy independence is a national security issue.
Keep this in mind the next time you’re experiencing sticker shock at the pump.
Rob Grien, West Stockbridge