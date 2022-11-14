To the editor: We all remember the child in kindergarten trying to smash a round peg in a square hole. Ultimately, the child figures it out, but sometimes it can take far too long.
The Foundry’s application to the West Stockbridge Planning Board for a special permit reminds me of just such a lengthy, futile effort. ("Calls for compromise heard as a West Stockbridge board continues to gather views on a special permit for The Foundry," Eagle, Nov. 10.)
The Foundry moved to a quiet street across from a lovely home/business and, for reasons that are not entirely clear, declared that this is where they would have (often loud) indoor and outdoor performances. Odd, because it is not as if Berkshire County is lacking in open spaces suitable for musical performance. Yet The Foundry decided “downtown” West Stockbridge, within 60 feet of a home, was the hill it wants to die on.
It has been noted that as a community we tend to be less sympathetic to those that move to a nuisance. Folks buying a house in the flight path of an airport and then saying they are shocked with the airplane noise rarely engender community support. So, too, moving to a quiet area and claiming the right to be the nuisance is not a sympathetic position, even if you assure yourself that the outcome of bringing art to the community is a net benefit.
Apparently, folks from “far and wide” enjoy attending concerts at The Foundry. Notably, these patrons are coming from far and wide and do not live or attempt to conduct business across the street. West Stockbridge’s Planning Board owes it to Truc Orient Express to respect its preexisting rights to the quiet enjoyment of its property.
Peter J. Most, Great Barrington