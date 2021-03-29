To the editor: These killings are tragic, of course, but my reaction when I heard that "only" eight were killed in one city and "only" 10 in another, is "Wow, that's not so bad. Only 18 were killed" — as opposed to 26 at Sandy Hook, 61 in Las Vegas. We're making progress.
It is sickening to hear the trite, meaningless "thoughts and prayers are with their families" and, a particular favorite of mine, "now is not the time to discuss any changes in our laws."
Our country holds the record for mass killings among the entire western world. And nothing substantial is ever done to stop this insanity.
I quote the long-ago Black activist H. Rap Brown: "Violence is as American as apple pie." Truer words were never spoken. What will it take to stop these senseless slaughters?
Irene Bernstein-Pechmeze, Stockbridge