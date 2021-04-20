To the editor: As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month's anti-street harassment campaign, displays of Tatyana Fazlalizadeh's posters are on display in four locations across the county.
Part of the project known as "Stop Telling Women to Smile," these posters are sketches of women from historically underrepresented backgrounds reclaiming their space and speaking back to strangers who have harassed them while they were out in public, trying to traverse the cities in which they live in peace.
We encourage you to go visit one of the displays, pick a portrait that speaks to you, take a selfie next to it and then share the picture on all of your social media platforms to spread the word about the project.
You can find the posters in Great Barrington at the northern entrance to town where Routes 7, 23 and 41 intersect and in front of Town Hall; in Pittsfield at Park Square; and in North Adams on the lawn of City Hall.
You are also invited to join us on April 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for a virtual presentation by the artist. To register, visit: bit.ly/2QUqN54.
Join us in the effort to make all public spaces — including the streets, restaurants, parks and public transit — free from sexual harassment and safe for all people at all times.
Rachel Melendez Mabee, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of the Sexual Assault Awareness Month Planning Committee.