To the editor: It appears as if we are going to have a new name for the current and future students to cheer for at Taconic. ("Taconic High School narrows down new mascot to final three. Which would you choose?," Eagle, Feb. 11.)
I say current and future because as a proud alumnus I will always be a Brave. The Braves have proven to be proud leaders in our community as well as nationally (Stephanie Wilson).
The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines brave as: 1. having or showing mental or moral strength to face danger, fear, or difficulty; 2. making a fine show; 3. excellent, splendid.
Surely, these are things that most parents, teachers, clergy and society would want to teach and instill in our children.
The name Braves was chosen by the first class to attend Taconic. This class endured double sessions while the school was being built, researched the history of the location and site of the school and the proud naming of the lakes, mountains and trails that we cherish and protect. They, the students, chose this name. They, along with staff, moved to a new school and started the traditions that the rest of us alumni are so proud to follow. They, the students along with the dedicated staff and parents, began a new chapter in history for this city.
I guess in today’s world it is easier to simply rename something instead of teaching and learning from history. There are three new names being considered for the new Taconic and it will be put to a vote very soon: The Rockets, Thunder and Titans.
Come on, Braves alumni. Make some Thunder.
Guy Pannesco, Pittsfield