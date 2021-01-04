What’s good about a toxic dump?
To the editor: The Eagle has been instructing us that, with regard to the cleanup of the Housatonic River, we should not let the perfect become the enemy of the good which, in this case, is being promoted as the settlement agreement allowing for the creation of a low-level toxic dump in Lee.
The solution is not perfect but certainly good in the grand scheme of things. Well, at least it’s good for the culprit, General Electric Co., since it’s estimated to save up to $250 million in the process brokered by Trump’s eviscerated Environmental Protection Agency, which operates by believing that “the cuts would force the agency to become more efficient and could lead to more expedient remediation of the most heavily polluted sites.”
It’s good for the communities that won’t have a toxic dump created near the river and their water supply (or so their leaders think). And it’s good for all creatures who can live with residual toxins along with assurances of safety from GE and the government — since their track record in telling us the truth and protecting our health and welfare (such as it is) is so stellar and has only taken several decades to get us to this good place.
To this less than perfect person who lacks the resources and expertise to scientifically compete with GE and the EPA , the solution of subjecting my neighbors to the creation of a concentrated toxic dump in the Berkshires over the next couple of decades and into the murky future is not a good solution. And the victims should not be cast as the villains impeding the cleanup. Superfund sites exist, and the original solution of using them for disposal of the toxins, while not perfect, was better than the current agreement especially in light of the new EPA challenge regarding innovative treatments for toxins. If the Housatonic River Initiative and the citizens of Lee go forward with challenging the settlement agreement, it will be in pursuit of a better outcome for the river our neighbors, and the Berkshires.
“Good, better, best. Never let it rest. ‘Til your good is better and your better is best.”
Neil Clarke, Lee
The writer is town meeting representative for Lee’s District 2.