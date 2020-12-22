What’s in store for the next four years
To the editor: Being pretty good at looking down the road, I’d like to give all my vision of the next four years.
The Donald Trump/MAGA phenomenon will come roaring back.
We will soon have a coronavirus vaccine, and Joe Biden will take credit for it.
Being a 47-year swamp politician that he is, and wanting his own legacy, he will govern close to the middle, causing the radical left to bring out the long knives.
Our flawed election process will likely be cleaned up, not completely, but a lot. Hypocrisy is running at full speed.
President Trump and the 63 million people who voted for him in 2016 were hated for four years. Now, the other side thinks we should all get along — hug and make up. Good luck with that.
The tenacity and strength of the right will grow mightily.
The left’s hold on power is tenuous at best. We may be hated, vilified and called deplorable, but we have long memories.
The media will continue to be very biased.
These next four years will be quite interesting indeed. An interesting new journey has begun, I just hope America can survive.
Thomas D. Gilardi, Pittsfield