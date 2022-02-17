To the editor: Thank you, Lauren R. Stevens, for your Feb. 14th column “The private sector push to keep climate out of the red.”
It mentions that we might not have been aware of this group called the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, that emerged out of the recent COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. You are right and thank you for bringing it to our attention. This is an alliance of the private sector with serious institutions such as Santander, Bank of America, BlackRock and Citi, to name a few, which will be guided by science to choose and support projects that reduce carbon emissions as well as helping poorer countries transition to a zero-carbon economy.
In addition, these financial institutions will not support projects that contribute to climate change. Bravo. As someone who has been working both locally and nationally to address our climate crisis, this is very welcome news. I would also add that we still desperately need our government to help. First, a shout out to our own U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, who has been pushing for clean energy tax incentives for years now to address many of our clean energy needs on many levels. In a recent bill which became law in December, Congress expanded tax credits for wind and solar, as well as carbon capture and biomass. This is all very good and still so much more is needed from our government.
Right now, the Senate is negotiating a reconciliation bill. It’s a very slow process. We need major climate policy included in this bill. This can’t be said enough. And I would add, if I could, the inclusion of a carbon pricing where there is a cashback policy that returns money to family households. There is no one solution to this climate/environmental crisis, but from everything that economists and climate scientists have said, this is a significant way to move the needle (along with other actions) to zero carbon emissions. Let’s get moving on this. There is no time to waste.
Judy Fox, Lenox