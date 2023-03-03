Letter: What's wrong with boys? Perhaps their role models

To the editor: In response to Don Morrison's Feb. 23 "What's the matter with boys?" column, I have an answer.
We, the baby boomer men, have failed them. Being of a similar age as Morrison, I remember all too well growing up in a society where I had the privilege of being surrounded by men of the World War II generation. It was almost difficult for me to really get into trouble. If my parents or relatives didn't stop me, the neighbors would have without worrying about my parents' reaction. It wasn't a perfect setting, living in an area where all the major questions of god, country and roles were considered a settled matter. There was, however, a clear path of expectations laid before me, a clear role to follow. Men worked hard to provide for their families. I never witnessed a man mistreat a woman. I was never abused in any way. What models have we given young boys in today's world?
I recently retired from a career of working with people, primarily youthful boys, often in trouble for unlawful behavior. I was often amazed not by their misbehavior as much as by the almost universal lack of strong, positive male role models in their lives. We professionals searched for reasons, blaming mental health, trauma or adverse childhood experiences and often found them. The most obvious reason to me was that out of hundreds of boys, I can't recall one male role model like those who surrounded me. I could name several strong, present mothers and grandmothers but not males. The thing I thought young boys needed the most was for our society of men to exhibit presence, to display caring and involvement, to show that men and women can get along and be there for their children.
I grew up with a gift of naivete, of believing if I was honest and followed the rules of society, things would work out for me. People would be honest and fair, the law was there to protect and support me. I would be surrounded by elders leading the way. I had hope for a bright future. Try to convince the youth of today of that fable.
Scott Haskell, Lenox