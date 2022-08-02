To the editor: I am saddened to read about the death of a Berkshire County resident inside a jail, but I think it’s important that such events not be hidden in any way from the public. ("A Pittsfield woman's death at the Chicopee regional jail becomes campaign issue in sheriff's race," Eagle, July 20.)
It’s not too much for the public to be notified that a death occurred, and by what cause, with the name redacted, so we can all continue to maintain trust in our authorities.
So why was Sheriff Thomas Bowler so outraged when the story came out about the death of one of his inmates? This tragic death happened in his custody. He is ultimately responsible for every inmate — that’s why he gets the big salary.
Can you imagine if an individual died in Pittsfield Police custody — either in a holding cell, back of a cruiser, a street interaction, etc. — and the police department did not alert the public? I can't imagine it, because that type of secrecy is no longer tolerable in our society. So, why does this Sheriff's Office think this type of secrecy is still permissible?
Even if withholding this information was not malicious in nature, it's definitely not a good look for the Berkshire County Sheriff and his team. I think it’s good that the people who run our jails know they are being watched — because they should be.
Forrest Newton, Lanesborough