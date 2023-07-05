Letter: When detouring around Holmes Road bridge closure, be respectful of residential neighborhoods

To the editor: The demolition and closing of the Holmes Road bridge has compounded the noise and traffic the neighboring streets have experienced since the bridge became a single lane in 2019. ("Holmes Road bridge replacement detour is creating traffic backups from Dan Fox Drive into downtown Pittsfield," Eagle, June 30.)
Drivers have utilized East New Lenox Road as an alternative route during this time. With the bridge closing, we have experienced upwards of 600 cars per hour with perhaps 15 seconds of no vehicles during that time period. The recorded continuous sound level can be around 80 decibels.
We live in a multi-posted 30 mph stretch of East New Lenox Road. Drivers will travel upwards of 55 mph. We ask people to please obey the signage. Most respond with a middle finger and speed up. We would truly like to understand why this is your response.
We welcome you to sit with us on our front porch and have a conversation about the impact this has on all of us.
Elaine Oberle, Pittsfield