To the editor: The recent Supreme Court decisions on abortion clearly demonstrate the prodigious powers of reasoning possessed both by the court and by the commentators.
We see, however, that these authors and commentators have successfully avoided answering the core question: When does life begin?
Theologians conclude that life begins at conception. If so, then every fetus is already a human being and abortion is first-degree murder.
Science refuses to accept what it considers just another edict from the pulpit but without proof to scientific standards.
Politicians refuse to accept either of these unproven positions, no doubt because they are already struggling to preserve the flow of campaign dollars. Thus, they choose the safer course by insisting that the “people” should be the final arbiters on when human life begins. This alternative is the least credible and has resulted in the grab bag of choices that changes with the wind.
This writer will not step into this quicksand because he does not have the answer either, but what a rare display of courage it would be to see one of these competing camps actually step up and commit to an answer to this question, rather than just filling the air with more chaff.
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Pittsfield