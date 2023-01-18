Letter: When I needed help, I felt a sense of community around me at Pittsfield Post Office

To the editor: I want to thank the Pittsfield Post Office clerk who was on duty on a recent Monday morning.
I had brought a package to be mailed. No sooner had I pushed it through the window than I fainted, probably hitting my head on the counter. It all happened suddenly.
The customer behind me stepped up to help me as did another client. One of them asked for a chair. The clerk wheeled it out. The long line of customers patiently waited while the clerk phoned 911. Although no one complained, I tried to apologize for the delays my spell created. In fact, one person tried to reduce my stress by cracking a joke.
The fire truck arrived first. The ambulance with EMTs arrived next. The Post Office Clerk was careful to follow protocol.
Fire Department Capt. Cowan was helpful and stressed my safety and others because I planned to drive away myself. The EMTs, Megan and Brian, were capable, kind and reassuring. I refused a trip to the ER because all my vitals were acceptable. I promised to have breakfast before I started my day next time. In the car I had water and almonds to help me continue the errands on my check-off list.
I wonder how I might have been treated if I had fainted on the street? Instead this health calamity happened in the warm Pittsfield Post Office with an off-duty doctor and nurse and a prompt, courteous and diligent mail attendant on duty and compassionate customers as well as the 911 responders. All this happened quickly.
Pittsfield is a strong community. I am grateful for the care I received and the feeling of neighborliness I experienced.
Thank you.
Marietta Rapetti Cawse, Pittsfield