Letter: When I organized the Josh, Patrick White was always a helpful, organized leader

To the editor: I strongly endorse Patrick White, who is running for reelection to the Stockbridge Select Board.
As the former race director of the Josh Billings triathlon, I found Patrick incredibly helpful and supportive of the race. While dealing with new logistics for the Josh over the past few years, I often turned to Patrick for advice on Stockbridge rules and regulations and was grateful for his advice in aligning me with the best contacts on the town boards and town departments.
I knew I could count on Patrick to help the Josh Billings navigate and resolve complex town issues. Patrick’s desire to help and his skills as an organizer make him very qualified to continue on the Stockbridge Select Board.
I support Patrick White for reelection, and I hope you will give him your vote May 16.
Patty Spector, Lenox
The writer is the former race director for the Josh Billings RunAground.