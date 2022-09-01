To the editor: I am writing in support of Thomas Bowler for sheriff.
I have known Tom and his wonderful family for quite a long time and consider them friends. Tom has always been a committed and dedicated family man. He is also a very well-respected person throughout the Berkshires and beyond. What he has done in Berkshire County alone, often behind the scenes, speaks volumes about his commitment and dedication to the people he serves.
As sheriff, he and his dedicated staff have done so much for the cities and towns he serves. When disasters strike, the sheriff's team is ready to help out in whatever capacity is needed. The equipment he has is a valuable resource to communities when needed such as communications equipment, sign boards for emergency notifications, lighting and generators when power goes out. And, yes, chainsaws if needed. His opponent has said he doesn’t care about all that equipment. Well, that just tells me he doesn’t care at all about Berkshire County.
The sheriff's community work crew has saved cities and towns countless amounts of money by going out and cleaning, painting, moving furniture or whatever else is asked of them. I know. I had them at our Police Station repainting inside and out.
The sheriff and crew have always been supporters of Massachusetts Special Olympics through the Law Enforcement Torch Run locally with fundraising efforts.
Sheriff Tom Bowler deserves to be reelected to continue to do what he has admirably done since first being elected. Integrity and Experience speaks volumes for this position, and Tom Bowler has it.
Tim Garner, Cheshire
The writer is a retired chief of the Cheshire Police Department.