When in Rome — or DC
To the editor: Soldiers were not allowed in Rome unless they were invited.
Meanwhile, ever since Jan. 7, the National Guard has been in Washington, D.C., and state capitals under the guise of protection. Thousands of brave men and women in uniform have been asked to risk their lives. Yet in spite of the sacrifices, our men and women in uniform were forced to rest in parking garages in cold weather. It took until Thursday for the people benefiting from the National Guardsmen’s bravery to allow them back in the halls of Congress and some offices.
We still have no idea why 25,000 guardsmen were in Washington, or why the FBI, of all people, vetted the white soldiers. Racism? Absolutely. Members of the military take their oath seriously, unlike the swamp rats in Washington. Richie Neal hasn’t represented the 1st Congressional District since he was elected, for example. For more than three decades, he has ignored the terrible service veterans get in Veterans Affairs’ care. An aide from Sen. Ed Markey’s office replied about my VA concerns; he said it is out of their hands and I should be happy to vent.
Our troops deserve better. Unfortunately, Congress and elected politicians only care about photo opportunities and not the well-being of our men and women in uniform, past and present.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington