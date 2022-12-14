Letter: When it comes to Big Pharma, it's money versus the truth

To the editor: As you undoubtedly know, commercials have taken over television, and by far the worst offender is the pharmaceutical industry. But there is one hurdle drug companies must include in any and all advertisements: Side effects.
I could choose most any drug commercial to illustrate my point. So I'll choose what you would likely think is a harmless example. It goes by the name of RINVOQ. It can sometimes improve one's eczema, a skin problem.
What could be worrisome about taking something for your skin? Keep reading the company's warnings on RINVOQ's possible side effects.
1. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections.
2. RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen.
3. Death, heart attack, stroke.
4. Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death.
5. Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat and other serious allergic reactions.
6.Tears in the stomach or intestines.
7. Do not take RINVOQ if you are allergic to upadacitinib or any of the ingredients in RINVOQ.
I'm sure we all know whether we're allergic to upadacitinib. Of course, we can just take the drug and find out.
People all over the country see the ad on TV in the evening and call their doctors first thing the next morning to get a prescription for RINVOQ. What am I missing? After all, a chance of improving your eczema versus death seems like a toss up, don't you think?
Big pharma spends millions lobbying Congress with the understanding that their drugs don't cure anything. They simply treat the symptoms. Everything they produce is synthetic when human beings are designed to ingest natural substances. These drug companies discover natural cures and then hide them from the public because they can't get patents for anything natural.
Instead they have the whole country on statins when the studies conclude that statins do not extend anyone's lifespan. But Big Pharma makes billions on statin drugs. And that's what counts, right? Billions versus truth. No contest.
Charles Steinhacker, Great Barrington