Letter: When Jimmy Carter wrote back to me

To the editor: I wrote Jimmy Carter in the summer of 2009 — he wrote me back.
I had returned to work for the Residential Conservation Service, which as I understand it he had founded to deliver home energy audits to reduce America's dependence on foreign oil in response to the oil crisis of 1979. The program provided a complete home energy analysis, recommending attic and wall insulation measures with cost estimates and payback times and heating system efficiency testing. I was trained and put into the field with many bright young optimists throughout the country in 1981 and loved the job.
Years later, in 2009, after my carpentry business was faltering during a recession, I rejoined the RCS as an inspector with good pay, benefits and paid vacation. It was on my first vacation, on the shores of Lake Champlain, that I wrote President Carter to thank him for founding the service that was such an outstanding boon to our country.
Some months later, I received an envelope marked "Carter Foundation." I thought it was another request for the River Blindness Fund, which I had been sending checks to periodically. I was wrong. In the envelope was my original thank you letter with a note scrawled at the top: "Dear Mr. Bergin, Thank you for your kind words. They meant a lot to me." — signed, Jimmy Carter.
A man of great humanitarian and legislative accomplishments, a hero to me, and my friend — my thoughts and prayers are with you, sir.
Joseph Bergin, Canaan, N.Y.