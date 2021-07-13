To the editor: A recent letter from Leo Delaney ("Letter: Liberals leading nation down a dark road," Eagle, July 9) perfectly illustrates our national malaise, namely that too many can find fault with fellow Americans, but place the blame solidly on the opposing political party.
Personally, I have little use for his anemic defense of Donald Trump, a man who I find to be without morals and similarly rudderless regarding his political convictions. To be clear, this is a condemnation not of the Republican Party, but of a deeply flawed individual who entered politics for his own aggrandizement, nothing more.
He decries Black Lives Matter, stating that “looting mobs combined to burn out inner-city communities”; the reality is that the cities still stand. At the same time, his own silence on the likes of Cliven Bundy speak volumes. Apparently, damaging governmental property only matters to Mr. Delaney when those who do so do not agree with his politics. Any individual in their right mind would decry the desecration of governmental property regardless of the political leanings of the vandal.
The real problem facing our nation at present is the “othering” of fellow citizens. There is a movement to scapegoat those who do not hold the same political beliefs, rather than to seek consensus to craft a more-perfect nation.
Those who believe that their fellow citizens are evil lay the foundations for atrocities. After all, it was a rank-and-file citizenry that paved the path to the atrocities of the Third Reich. While I do not believe that Mr. Delaney in any way is advocating for the extermination of his detractors, his rhetoric is extremely troubling. I, for one, find it quixotic that he on one hand claims to support free speech, while at the same time decrying any speech in opposition to his political leanings.
We need to rise above this sophomoric political rhetoric and speak of issues specifically if we ever wish to become a more perfect nation. We can always be a better people, but not if we are set against fellow countrymen on the artificial basis of politics.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale