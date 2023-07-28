Letter: When reverence for rules and norms exits, comity follows

To the editor: As if we didn’t have enough difficulty, we now have Richmond residents opining about West Stockbridge politics in the pages of The Eagle (“Letter: Disheartened by local drama in West Stockbridge,” Eagle, July 26).
I have lived in West Stockbridge for more than 35 years, and in all that time our local politics have been governed by comity, civility and care for neighbors. But it turns out that informal norms are not enough. We are like America itself in that regard: Donald Trump has been teaching us that informal norms of civility and good governance (like the peaceful transfer of power) only go so far when challenged by someone who does not respect civility or good behavior. Since The Foundry opened, we have been under assault. For example, the decision by the owner of The Foundry to close the road and cut off access to neighboring businesses and homes, while legal, was a shocking display of power politics.
Now, we are subjected to constant whining in public forums from The Foundry owners when they are required to comply with the few relevant ordinances we do have: a special permit process which they vociferously opposed and sound restrictions which they cannot seem to comply with. These Trumpian displays of victimhood at being required to obey the laws are truly remarkable, but we will survive. Unfortunately, comity is out the window for now.
Some advice for our friends in Richmond: No one is immune from these kinds of disputes (does the name Balderdash Cellars ring a bell? How about Hollow Fields?). But it might be a good idea to stay in your lane. Until such time as I decide to open a year-round circus next door to your home, then we’ll talk some more.
David Anderegg, West Stockbridge