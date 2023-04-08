Letter: When Wahconah Park gets a makeover, so should the baseball team that plays there

To the editor: Now that an effort is underway to revitalize Wahconah Park by restoring or rebuilding its grandstand, it’s an appropriate time to revitalize the branding of the Futures League team playing there: the Pittsfield Suns.
So here’s my pitch. I’m not going to nibble at the corners but throw a hard fast one right down the middle of the plate: It’s a terrible name for the team.
Strike one: “Pittsfield.” There’s a lot of people who might attend games and root, root, root for the home team, but they don’t identify with “Pittsfield.” Many might even see the city as a rival to teams they grew up with. So make that “Berkshire.” A lot of sports teams have regional names to attract a larger fan base, like the New England Patriots (once the Boston Patriots), the Minnesota Twins and the Golden State Warriors.
Strike two: “Suns.” Are you kidding me? This is the Berkshires, not Arizona. With our fickle weather, might as well call them the “Clouds.” But how about instead going for a little alliteration with “Berkshire Bears” (there once was minor league team at Wahconah called the Black Bears) or “Berkshire Bees,” creatures who could use our support.
Strike three: the logo. What a boring and lifeless design. With a name like the Bees, you could have a cute cartoon mascot, like a tough little bee holding a bat. It would look great on yellow-and-black team uniforms and hats and would drive merchandise sales like hats, T-shirts and bobbleheads to help solidify the finances of the team. It would even be nice to donate a portion of those sales to an organization working to protect bee populations. Now that’s something people in the Berkshires could root for.
Yer out, Pittsfield Suns. Soon batting at the new Wahconah: the Berkshire Bees.
Steve Nelson, Williamstown