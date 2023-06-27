Letter: When will Catholic Church's abuse scandal be truly resolved?

To the editor: We are still seeing reports of predatory behavior by Catholic priests all over the world and reports of how the Church has either done nothing or covered up the behavior and how the Church uses the confessional and the First Amendment in a way that subverts all attempts to bring perpetrators to justice.
And the Church is still one of the wealthiest organizations in the world, with enough funding to support attorneys to provide cover or evasive maneuvers for officials. Even bishops and archbishops have been implicated. So the corruption goes right to the top. I am deeply saddened by this state of affairs, which historical documents suggest has been going on for hundreds of years all over the world. Is this church a spiritual center, or is it — partly — a criminal enterprise?
Jan Kuniholm, Cheshire