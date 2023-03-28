Letter: When will our financial institutions stop gambling?

To the editor: The stock markets are global gambling casinos where an investor (gambler) invests in a stock (places a bet) and hopes to see the value of their stock rise (win some money).
And if a person earns their living through gambling — no matter how rich their benefactor might be who bails them out, how rigged the system or how good they are at manipulating the tables or cheating — they will always have ups and downs. Recessions, crashes and bank failures are the "downs" of a system that is run on gambling.
From time to time, the economy’s big benefactor, the U.S. government, has to inject money into the system through a central bank (quantitative easing) or give outright bailouts to banks to keep the system from collapsing. And there is manipulation with the use of interest rates. However, reality will finally catch up with the world. One way or another, the global economy will come down, just like an individual who supports themselves through gambling will eventually go broke.
The governments and manipulators of the markets are good at keeping the system afloat. So, the economic crash is likely going to start in the digital realm. The computer systems in the banking sector, as one example, might completely fail and be unable to be restarted or some other unforeseen event will take the governments by surprise, leaving everyone at a loss on how to handle the crisis as the economy collapses.
The gambling fever the governments and economies of the world suffer from, leaving people, corporations, banks and governments desiring more wealth and power, will finally abate as the governments, companies, banks and the wealthy are left broke or powerless. Even the lower and middle classes who do not personally reap the wealth from globalized gambling could suffer mass unemployment and further hardship.
Reality will finally be faced and a proper sense of priorities that puts life (people, communities and the environment) over the attainment of riches and power will be accepted as the right way forward. That will mean instituting, perhaps through an office at the United Nations, the free sharing of resources and technology between all nations. Then, the restructuring of the world around justice, freedom and peace — always beckoning lights in the distance only attainable through global sharing — can truly begin.
Let us hope that day arrives sooner rather than later. But it will arrive.
Jason V. Francis, Clarksburg