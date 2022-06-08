To the editor: Ed Dartford shares some harsh truths in his recent letter, ("Letter: The 'root cause' of school shootings," Eagle, June 1) some of which I agree with.
It's true that "mass murders have been done using cars, bombs, knives" and that turning our schools into fortresses should not be the answer. He also writes that to "stigmatize" those with mental illnesses or who have "mental deficiencies" is "shameful." I won't dispute any of that.
But where he and I part ways is when he concludes that the reason these mass shootings are on the rise is not because there are more guns than there are people in America, but rather a lack of exposure of our children to religious instruction.
Here are the facts. Approximately 65 percent of Americans claim that "religion plays an important or very important role in their lives." Contrast this to the United Kingdom where 53 percent of the population claims "no religion" and a whopping 70 percent of those between the ages of 16 and 29 claim to be "not religious." Despite the rise in secularism in the United Kingdom, it has, according to The New York Times, "one of the lowest gun related death rates in the developed world." Why? Because again, according to the Times, "after a British gunman killed 16 people in 1987 the country banned semi-automatic weapons like those he had used. It did the same with handguns after a 1996 school shooting." This proves that the problem doesn't lie in secularism, but rather the far-too-easy access to guns. (These same correlations apply to New Zealand and Australia, both countries that have adopted stronger gun laws and are culturally similar to the U.S.)
While there are some, like Mr. Dartford, who feel early religious instruction may be a way to establish the foundation for a moral life, Sunday school teachings will not keep our children safe from the horrific random acts of gun violence that beleaguer our great nation. If we want to keep our citizenry safe, we must put in place common sense gun laws that make it impossible to purchase weapons of war like the ones used in Uvalde, Buffalo, Sandy Hook, Columbine, Parkland and sadly too many others to list. When will our leaders heed the majority of Americans cry of "enough" and pass meaningful gun legislation?
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield