When will we snap out of it?
To the editor: In a scene from the wonderful movie “Moonstruck,” a character played by a young Nicolas Cage professes his passionate love for Loretta, an older woman played by Cher. Emotionally overwhelmed, Cher winds up and slaps Cage in the face hard and shouts, “Snap out of it!”
Lately, whenever I think of that great scene, I only wish there was a similar remedy for Donald Trump’s delusional followers.
Trump, the most destructive president in modern history, will soon be gone from the White House, one way or another, but his death grip on the throat of the Republican Party will remain. His cult of zombie followers is too deeply embedded to abandon him just because he’s shown himself to be a treasonous insurrectionist. The disgraceful attempt by Cruz and Hawley to support Trump’s overturning of the election was rooted in their desperate hunger to be the Republican nominee in four years. They know they will need to be anointed by the emperor in order to inherit his base of zealous cultists. For those guys, and many other Republicans, ripping apart our constitutional democracy is secondary to raw personal ambition. After all, that describes Donald Trump perfectly.
So, as much as I abhor violence, at this point I think our only hope is some sort of gigantic slap in the face of the gullible conspiracy-lovers who worship Trump. Snap out of it.
Arne Waldstein, Housatonic