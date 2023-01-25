Letter: Where Carole Owens' recent column on 'junk cognition' fell apart

To the editor: In her Jan. 11 column on “junk cognition,” Carole Owens engages in the very practice she criticizes.
She defines the “actions have consequences” argument as saying that “it is a cosmic inevitability that if you do this, then that will happen to you” (e.g., Trump committed crimes and thus must go to jail or our system has failed) and claims that it is “very western.” She then makes the bizarre claim that “In Eastern culture, they are satisfied with just what Trump has suffered … the death by a thousand cuts.”
What could Ms. Owens possibly mean by “Eastern culture” in this context? Asia has almost 60 percent of the world’s population and is home to a huge diversity of cultures, traditions and belief systems. How does she know what people in “Eastern culture” think about Trump’s recent travails? Does she have a shred of evidence for this claim? More importantly, her disturbingly orientalist notion that people from the “East” take pleasure in inventively cruel and gruesome punishments is absurd and has no place in intelligent discourse.
Finally, the premise itself is factually incoherent. The most robust and carefully articulated theory about actions having consequences (especially as a “cosmic inevitability”) is surely that of karma, an idea that originated in South Asia and went on to be hugely influential throughout the rest of the Asian continent through Buddhism.
Christopher Nugent, Williamstown
The writer is professor of Chinese in the Department of Asian Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at Williams College.