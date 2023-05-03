Letter: Where did East Street trees go in Lenox?

To the editor: Have you driven down East Street in Lenox lately?
I did recently and saw the shocking decimation of trees on the side of the road the length of the street.
I had to do a double take to actually believe what I was seeing. Who is responsible? Will they be replaced or replanted?
The random piles of tree trunks and branches, laying all over the road ditch, with not a hint of a plan or any explanation by whichever power company might be responsible — as a town resident, I demand an explanation as to why one side of East Street has been obliterated.
Christine Jordan, Lenox