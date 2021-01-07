Where did we go so wrong?
To the editor: Over these past Trump years, I have continued to be quite puzzled, if not frustrated, by the fact that the many fine and experienced psychiatric and psychological professionals in my field voicing their shared diagnostic impression of the president as suffering from a severe narcissistic and psychopathic character disorder never seemed to have had any consequences whatever.
While tons of his staff were regularly fired, highly respected staff resigned on their own. People who knew him best wrote their most damaging witness accounts of his obvious pathology, not to mention the publication of his insightful niece’s incisive clinical account — yet to no avail
The impeachment — the most obvious constitutional remedy — failed, as did the attempt by his obviously biased Cabinet to consider his alternative dismissal to continue in office because of his character disorders, hence no solution. But worse, for self-centered reasons, both houses of Congress stuck with him, fearing potential voters’ reaction and potential loss of their precious seats.
It is truly amazing that we have such moral cowards who keep getting elected. It is also quite amazing to me with my Holocaust background that this sort of behavior — like storming the Capitol — could happen here. Needless to say, It brings horrendously tragic memories of my personal background, shaped in part by the fuhrer and Goebbels’ terror and propaganda environment, not to mention its white supremacism and racism context.
To have this sort of news dominating TV nowadays, intermixed with hourly details of the pandemic, is less than an auspicious entry to 2021. It seems that now, even in the last days that remain of his miserable playing the role of a president, the 25th Amendment might still be invoked. Such a sick and destructive person obviously ought quickly be replaced by Vice President Mike Pence for the remaining few weeks, as who knows what his sick psyche has in mind as his finale before he takes off with the millions he has already eked out of his devoted fans and which might pay, in part at least, for the major legal bills he hopefully, will encounter for his several tax and other crimes.
I just find it so inconceivable that we as a nation of some 300 million could have gotten into this sort of situation by a common fraud, a con man of the highest order.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox