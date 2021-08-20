To the editor: You know what I don't get?
Why did we ever even send troops to the Mideast? I remember well the nonstop CNN coverage of the first few weeks of the invasion of Iraq. The government and media both called it "shock and awe." The newscasters and pundits alike were all raving about our ferocious firepower and how precise all the targeting was.
I seem to remember them boasting and gloating about not only being able to hit a specific building, but that they could target specific rooms in buildings with their awesome smart bombs, satellite and radar invasion-ready weaponry.
Where is all that ability now? What happened to all those missiles and bombs and satellites and rockets and cameras? Couldn't we just target all the Taliban headquarters and safehouses and forts and just do this time what George W. Bush and Dick Cheney should have done on Sept. 12, 2001? Our systems and capabilities and radar has got to be even more precise by now, and God knows we have enough bombs.
Get it done, people — what am I paying you for?
Clark Terry Mahony, Lee