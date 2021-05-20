To the editor: In recent weeks, we've read about caucuses, backgrounds on candidates running for reelection and newcomers,; we've read election results and town meeting articles for the towns of Sheffield, Worthington, Tyringham, Richmond, Becket, Savoy, Clarksburg, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Adams, Lenox, Lee and Williamstown.
We've read about broadband installations in neighboring towns and the progress. We've read human interest stories from neighboring towns.
This letter is to alert you to the fact that the town of Florida does indeed exist. We had a town caucus, we had an election and have a new Select Board member. Who is it and does she/he have any prior experience?
Broadband has been in the process of being installed in Florida since February 2020. Are there problems and are there resolutions?
Of human interest for May Day 2020 and this year: Students, teachers and our principal Heidi Dugal crafted May baskets and delivered them to all senior households. How uplifting especially during last year's lockdown.
The Manice Center operates each summer and welcomes kids from New York City so they can experience camping and all the other activities associated with our beautiful Berkshires.
A defunct store in the heart of town was recently purchased and the new owners, who operate a successful business in North Adams, are hoping for a fall opening for their new enterprise.
On another note, when we had our April snowstorms and Florida Mountain looked like a Norman Rockwell painting, no one bothered to travel up the Mohawk Trail to photograph the scenery.
It doesn't take much to cover our town. A phone call, say a few times a month, to the proper person(s) can garner a story. Followup to elections, town meetings won't be missed if our North County reporter puts them on their calendar. All we ask is that Florida be put on The Eagle's radar.
Frances K. Bedini, Florida