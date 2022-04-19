To the editor: I started buying tax software in the early 1990s.
Things worked well until 2019, when I changed vendors (really bad idea). After completing the data entry and passing all the self-checks, I attempted to file my federal return electronically. I got an error. No useful information, just an error code. I contacted the vendor's tech support, and was told a new version will be out in a day or two. I downloaded the new version, which generated the same error code. I again contacted tech support but they were not able to help.
So, I filed paper returns for both the 2019 federal and Massachusetts returns. The Massachusetts return was processed without any problem, but the federal return was never processed. I first contacted the IRS in June 2020 and have attempted many times to get meaningful help. Up until August 2020, I was told “Do not send in a copy, it will only delay processing of your return.” I also contacted the Taxpayer Advocate Service in Andover (January 2021) and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal's office.
In August 2021, I was finally told I could send in a copy of my return. The IRS in Kansas City, Mo., received it on Aug. 27, 2021 (return receipt from the U.S. Postal Service). On Feb. 19, I received a notice from the IRS in Kansas City saying they have not received my tax return and I might lose the estimated taxes I paid in 2019. I have since forwarded copies of my 2019 return to the Taxpayer Advocate Service. Still no resolution.
Our federal tax system is broken. We should not have to go through this hassle. It is totally unnecessary. The federal government already has all the information about my income. I don't itemize deductions, and I don't have any income that is not documented on 1099s. They could send me a partially filled out tax return listing my income and I would only need to add my one qualified charitable deduction and ascertain that I don't have any other income. I understand that the UK does something like that.
Sigurd Kimpel, Pittsfield