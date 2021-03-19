To the editor: I normally do my federal taxes each year using tax software and submit the results electronically.
I was not able to do so last year due to circumstances not under my control, and I submitted my taxes on paper on or before Feb. 14, 2020. I promptly got my refund from the commonwealth but heard nothing from the federal government.
In June 2020, I asked my representative for help because the Internal Revenue Service was unable to. I was told that the IRS had put paper returns in a warehouse and would begin processing them in July on a first-come, first-serve basis. This was done so that the IRS folks could send out checks to those that needed them. I was also told not to submit a duplicate return because that would only delay things more.
In December 2020, I read that the IRS had 6.9 million paper returns that had not been processed because of the pandemic, but that they were working on it.
On March 11 of this year, I again checked with my representative and was told that, as of the beginning of March, there were 6.2 million paper returns waiting to be processed. Now that the latest stimulus package has passed, I was told that sending out the next set of checks might also delay processing of the 2019 returns.
I am ready to submit my 2020 federal tax return, but on my 2019 return I designated about half of my refund to 2020 tax prepayments. Since the IRS has not processed my 2019 return, their database will not show the money that I designated for 2020 taxes, so I expect the IRS will reject my tax return.
The pandemic has shown how inefficient and broken our tax processing system is. We need changes to the federal tax laws to simplify tax reporting and processing.
Sigurd Kimpel, Pittsfield