To the editor: The surge in antisemitic acts of violence in the U.S., Europe and Israel is startling. And yet, the media turns a blind eye, declining to provide coverage of any of this.
The backbone of a democracy is an informed electorate. This is the fundamental promise of the First Amendment. In turn, it is incumbent on the media to provide accurate and objective coverage of what is happening. But nowhere in the mainstream media is there any coverage of this rise of violence against Jews. As a consequence, it gives a pass to such activities. Why is it that on college campuses there are "Israel Apartheid" weeks and demonstrations demanding the destruction of the state of Israel? Those activities are not just tolerated but openly encouraged by faculty. Where's the outrage? Where's the media?
Worse, the media — and those same faculty members — impose their own double standard: When Israel, acting unequivocally in self defense, captures or kills the terrorists involved, the media sides with those blaming Israel for those deaths. The evening news provides us with footage of the family and fans of these cold-blooded murderers feigning grief and outrage. Case in point was in 2020 when the U.S. carried out the killing of the Iranian butcher General Qasem Soleimani, who over a decades-long career waged a nonstop campaign of killing and mayhem directed at the Israeli state. For reaction our electronic news outlets went to the Iranian street, recording the tears of those who abetted this jackal's savagery. But that same media doesn't mention or speak to the $40,000 payments to the families of these so-called martyrs, or the candy Hamas hands out to children when an Israeli is murdered. Trick or treat.
As Americans, we deserve to know about such events so that we can come to our own opinions about what is happening in the world, and around the corner.
Richard J. O'Brien, Dalton