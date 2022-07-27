To the editor: The Massachusetts state budget was around $36.5 billion in 2015, and Gov. Charlie Baker is about to sign a $52 billion budget.
In eight years, that is an enormous amount of money and sadly waste.
Meanwhile, the Great Barrington Food Pantry assist more than 2,000 families a month with food and other needs. Other food pantries and charities are also struggling to assist thousands of people struggling because of the pandemic and inflation through no fault of their own.
So what is the commonwealth of Massachusetts really going to do with more than $52 billion if charities have to feed and clothe poor families? Isn't it the Statehouse's responsibility to help those in need?
Guess the Statehouse is telling us to "eat cake."
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington