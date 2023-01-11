Letter: Which police force is it OK for conservatives to defund?

To the editor: It seems too simple.
In order for a society to exist, it must have laws. It must provide services for its citizens, and it must provide ways to fund these services.
We call some of these ways taxes. When expenditures for services equal income from taxes, a perfect equilibrium exists. You cannot lower taxes and then complain that there are deficits. The wealthy can afford services to help avoid many taxes, and they certainly use them. We have laws that try to prevent illegal methods of sidestepping payment. So, to do so is a crime.
The newly elected speaker of the House of Representatives wants to repeal an act than increases the amount spent for enforcement of these laws. Sounds like defunding the police to me.
Elliot Slotnick, Becket