As the nation descends into its political fray prior to the midterm elections; there is a palpable sense that divisiveness rules the day and animosity will be the clear winner in November.
This political push to divide our nation goes against our founding principles, yet it continues unabated. Voters are left searching for true statesmen who represent our interests, seek solutions and write legislation to benefit all Americans. Perhaps this is why in July Congress had a 17 percent approval rating amongst the pubic they serve. Unfortunately, this political divisiveness results in the loss of public confidence across all of our public institutions as our sovereign interests are not being upheld by our elected officials and their unsound fiscal policies.
By contrast, welcome to New Marlborough, a small township in Southern Berkshire County steeped in nearly 400 years of tradition. Our Founding Fathers aspired to create a constitutional republic, in which community values would flourish among its citizenry: harmony, hard work, virtue, loyalty and self-reliance. These are just a few of the finest values that are deeply rooted in our community and exemplified by New Marlborough residents on a daily basis. No need for a blueprint when you live life with integrity.
William West has exhibited these qualities throughout his life and as our constable, traditionally known as a “peace officer.” The town of New Marlborough enjoys a direct democracy where, as Thomas Hobbes said, “all legitimate political power must be representative and based on the consent of the people.” I can’t think of a person better suited to the task of representing our interests, than our own resident peace officer. Congratulations to Mr. West as our newly elected New Marlborough Select Board member in the Sept. 6 special town election.
There's a quote that goes, “You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing, after they have exhausted all the other possibilities.”
Lucinda Shmulsky, New Marlborough